STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 1.21 percent and the broader NSE
index 1.15 percent higher, as blue-chip shares gain on budget
optimism.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at
8.68 percent, on optimistic comments from the finance minister
ahead of the budget on July 10 with a strong rupee also aiding.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 59.74/75
versus its previous close of 60.07/08, tracking record high
domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.87 percent,
and the one-year rate also steady at 8.35 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.30/8.35 percent, up from
Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)