STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 1.21 percent and the broader NSE index 1.15 percent higher, as blue-chip shares gain on budget optimism.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.68 percent, on optimistic comments from the finance minister ahead of the budget on July 10 with a strong rupee also aiding.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 59.74/75 versus its previous close of 60.07/08, tracking record high domestic shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.87 percent, and the one-year rate also steady at 8.35 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.30/8.35 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)