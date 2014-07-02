STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.27 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.18 percent higher, hitting record highs after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's warning against "mindless populism" raised hopes the government would unveil a fiscally prudent budget next week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 8 basis points at 8.66 percent, as the finance ministers' comments sparked hopes the government would unveil a fiscally prudent budget next week.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 59.6875/6975 versus its previous close of 60.07/08, marked its biggest single-day gain since mid-May and rose to its highest level in more than two weeks on the back of heavy dollar sales by custodian banks along with some corporate dollar inflows.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 basis points at 7.84 percent, and the one-year rate also 2 basis points lower at 8.33 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.05 percent, against Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.

