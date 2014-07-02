STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.27 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 1.18 percent higher, hitting record
highs after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's warning against
"mindless populism" raised hopes the government would unveil a
fiscally prudent budget next week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 8 basis
points at 8.66 percent, as the finance ministers' comments
sparked hopes the government would unveil a fiscally prudent
budget next week.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at
59.6875/6975 versus its previous close of 60.07/08, marked its
biggest single-day gain since mid-May and rose to its highest
level in more than two weeks on the back of heavy dollar sales
by custodian banks along with some corporate dollar inflows.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 basis points
at 7.84 percent, and the one-year rate also 2 basis points lower
at 8.33 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.05 percent, against
Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)