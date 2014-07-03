STOCKS

Shares listed on BSE as well as its indexes have stopped updating due to a connectivity issue. The broader NSE index up 0.11 percent.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.66 percent amidst optimism over falling oil prices and expectations that monsoon showers would help keep food inflation in check, even as a rise in U.S. treasury yields hurts.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 59.6450/6500 per dollar after hitting 59.52, its highest level since June 13 and stronger than the previous close of 59.6875/6975, as foreign banks continue to sell dollars on behalf of overseas investors.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.83 percent and the one-year rate 1 basis point lower at 8.32 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent against previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)