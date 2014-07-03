STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index resumed trading after being disrupted for about three hours due to a network outage and is up 0.05 percent. The broader NSE index down 0.03 percent on profit-taking after hitting a record high on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.65 percent on optimism over falling oil prices and expectations that monsoon showers would help keep food inflation in check.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.72/73 per dollar compared with its previous close of 59.6875/6975 after hitting 59.52, its highest level since June 13, as dollar buying by state-run banks hurts.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.81 percent and the one-year rate also 3 bps lower at 8.30 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 7.45/7.50 percent from the previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

