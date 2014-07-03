STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.07 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.13 percent lower, retreating from record highs hit earlier in the session, as investors snapped a four-day rally by booking profits in recent outperformers such as Hindalco Industries.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond ended flat at 8.66 percent as a rise in U.S. treasury yields offset hopes over falling oil prices and expectations that monsoon showers would help keep food inflation in check.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 59.73/74 per dollar compared with its previous close of 59.6875/6975, after hitting a near three-week high, as good dollar demand from state-run banks on behalf of both importers and the central bank offset inflows seen with foreign banks.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 basis points at 7.82 percent, while the one-year rate closed steady at 8.33 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended unchanged from its previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

