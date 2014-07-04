STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.12 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent higher, as overseas investors remain buyers and amid continued optimism ahead of the budget to be presented on July 10.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond down 2 basis points at 8.64 percent as liquidity improves on month-end government spending and rupee injections from the RBI's dollar-buying intervention.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 59.71/72 per dollar compared with its previous close of 59.73/74, as gains in the domestic share market raise hopes for continuation of foreign fund inflows.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.82 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.33 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent against Thursday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)