STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.31 percent and the broader NSE index 0.34 percent lower, on caution ahead of the budget to be presented on July 10.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond steady at 8.66 percent ahead of 150 billion rupee debt sale results.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 59.73/74 after falling to 59.8250 earlier in the day, as the central bank steps up dollar purchases while a fall in the domestic sharemarket also hurts.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.79 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 basis point to 8.32 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent against Thursday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

