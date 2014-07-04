US STOCKS-Wall St surges, Nasdaq hits record on French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.31 percent and the broader NSE index 0.34 percent lower, on caution ahead of the budget to be presented on July 10.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond steady at 8.66 percent ahead of 150 billion rupee debt sale results.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 59.73/74 after falling to 59.8250 earlier in the day, as the central bank steps up dollar purchases while a fall in the domestic sharemarket also hurts.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.79 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 basis point to 8.32 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent against Thursday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.
April 24 The Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Monday, with other indexes also surging, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French election.