STOCKS

India's NSE index hit a record high on Friday as bluechips such as Reliance Industries rose on optimism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a fiscally prudent budget next week. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.54 percent higher at record 25,962.06, while the NSE index ended 0.48 percent higher at 7,751.60.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.66 percent, as caution set in ahead of PM Modi's maiden budget next week, although broader sentiment remained positive due to easing inflation worries.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at 59.72/73 per dollar due to caution before the budget, although the currency posted its biggest weekly gain in 1-1/2 months on strong foreign inflows.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 basis point at 7.81 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.33 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.90/8.00 percent against Thursday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)