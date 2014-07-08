STOCKS
India's BSE index down 0.37 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.48 percent lower as railway-related stocks slump on
profit-taking after the railway budget.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at 8.70 percent, on caution ahead of the budget on July 10.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.72/73 a
dollar versus Monday's close of 60.0125/0225, as foreign banks
sell dollars due to bunched-up inflows after a U.S. markets
holiday on Friday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.83 percent,
while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.34 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.75/8.85 percent versus Monday's close
of 8.75/8.80 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)