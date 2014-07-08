STOCKS

India's BSE index down 0.37 percent and the broader NSE index 0.48 percent lower as railway-related stocks slump on profit-taking after the railway budget.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.70 percent, on caution ahead of the budget on July 10.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.72/73 a dollar versus Monday's close of 60.0125/0225, as foreign banks sell dollars due to bunched-up inflows after a U.S. markets holiday on Friday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.83 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.34 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.75/8.85 percent versus Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)