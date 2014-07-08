STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index ended down 2 percent and the broader NSE
index closed 2.11 percent lower, after the railway budget raised
worries the government would slash spending.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up
3 basis points at 8.73 percent, amid caution ahead of the
federal budget, with the focus on whether the government would
stick to fiscal prudence.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 59.78/79 a
dollar versus Monday's close of 60.0125/0225, as bunched-up
dollar inflows due to the U.S. holiday on Friday helped offset
negative sentiment due to the sharp fall in domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 3 bps higher at 7.86
percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 bp to 8.36 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended higher at 8.95/9.00 percent versus
Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent, as liquidity in the banking
system tightened due to excise tax payments.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)