STOCKS

India's BSE index ended down 2 percent and the broader NSE index closed 2.11 percent lower, after the railway budget raised worries the government would slash spending.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.73 percent, amid caution ahead of the federal budget, with the focus on whether the government would stick to fiscal prudence.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 59.78/79 a dollar versus Monday's close of 60.0125/0225, as bunched-up dollar inflows due to the U.S. holiday on Friday helped offset negative sentiment due to the sharp fall in domestic shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 3 bps higher at 7.86 percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 bp to 8.36 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended higher at 8.95/9.00 percent versus Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent, as liquidity in the banking system tightened due to excise tax payments.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)