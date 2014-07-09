STOCKS
-----------------------
The broader NSE index is 0.2 percent lower on profit-taking
and worries that the newly elected Modi government might not be
able to meet soaring expectations in the federal budget on
Thursday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.73 percent,
as traders await details of the economic survey due later in the
day and the federal budget on Thursday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee is weaker at 59.83/84 a
dollar versus Tuesday's close of 59.78/79, tracking a fall in
most Asian share markets while caution also prevails a day ahead
of the federal budget.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp to 7.85
percent, while the one-year rate is down 1 bp at 8.35 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.90/8.95 percent versus Tuesday's
close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)