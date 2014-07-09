STOCKS

The broader NSE index is down 0.08 percent on profit-taking and worries that the newly elected Modi government might not be able to meet soaring expectations in the federal budget on Thursday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.70 percent, after the economic survey report calls for sharp fiscal correction.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee is stronger at 59.72/73 a dollar versus Tuesday's close of 59.78/79, as heavy dollar selling by foreign banks aids but further gains unlikely ahead of the budget on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp to 7.85 percent, while the one-year rate is down 1 bp at 8.35 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.90/8.95 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

