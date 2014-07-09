STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.54 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.50 percent lower, continuing to retreat from the record high hit in the previous session, as investors pared positions in blue-chips such as Tata Motors ahead of the federal budget.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.73 percent, erasing a mini-rally earlier in the session, as caution prevailed a day before Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveils his maiden budget that investors hope will be non-populist and fiscally prudent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended at 59.75/76 a dollar versus Tuesday's close of 59.78/79, as strong dollar sales on hopes of a fiscally prudent budget were offset as shares retreated from record highs to fall for a second consecutive session.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 1 bp higher at 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 bp to 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended little changed at 8.90/9.00 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)