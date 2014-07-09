STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.54 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.50 percent lower, continuing to
retreat from the record high hit in the previous session, as
investors pared positions in blue-chips such as Tata Motors
ahead of the federal budget.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.73
percent, erasing a mini-rally earlier in the session, as caution
prevailed a day before Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveils his
maiden budget that investors hope will be non-populist and
fiscally prudent.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended at 59.75/76 a dollar
versus Tuesday's close of 59.78/79, as strong dollar sales on
hopes of a fiscally prudent budget were offset as shares
retreated from record highs to fall for a second consecutive
session.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 1 bp higher at 7.87
percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 bp to 8.37 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ended little changed at 8.90/9.00 percent
versus Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)