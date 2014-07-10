STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trading flat, the broader NSE index is down 0.1 percent, ahead of the federal budget at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.72 percent, on hopes that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's maiden budget will be non-populist and fiscally prudent.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 59.68/69 a dollar versus Wednesday's close of 59.75/76, tracking gains in most other Asian shares and currencies with broad losses in the dollar versus majors also hurting.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.86 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp to 8.36 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate little changed at 8.90/8.95 percent versus Wednesday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)