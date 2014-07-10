STOCKS

-----------------------

The broader NSE index is up 1.62 percent and the BSE index is higher 1.2 percent as shares of financial firms such as IDFC and ICICI Bank jump after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley raised the foreign direct investment limit in the insurance sector, offsetting earlier profit-taking.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 8 basis points at 8.65 percent, after Jaitley stuck to the fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of gross domestic product for the year ending March 2015 set by the previous government.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 59.71/72 a dollar versus Wednesday's close of 59.75/76, tracking gains in domestic shares after the budget.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 6 bps at 7.81 percent, while the one-year rate falls 5 bps to 8.32 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate little changed at 8.90/8.95 percent versus Wednesday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)