STOCKS

The broader NSE index ended down 0.23 percent and the BSE index was 0.28 percent lower as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's pledge to narrow the fiscal deficit and open up sectors such as insurance and defence were offset by disappointment over the lack of major reforms.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.77 percent, as traders had doubts whether the government would be able to achieve its ambitious fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of gross domestic product.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.19/20 a dollar versus Wednesday's close of 59.75/76, marking its biggest single-day decline in nearly a month, as the euphoria over the budget was washed away by the sharp fall in European shares while key stop-losses were also triggered.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 2 bps lower at 7.85 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.36 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 8.20/8.30 percent versus Wednesday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent.

