STOCKS

Indian shares trade positive, the broader NSE index up 0.26 percent after Infosys April-June earnings beat estimates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.80 percent, as caution sets in ahead of the 150-billion-rupee ($2.49 billion) debt sale later in the day.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 60.17/18 a dollar versus Thursday's close of 60.19/20, tracking strength in domestic shares. However, the dollar's gains against most other Asian currencies to limit the rise.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7.86 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1 bp at 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.90/8.95 percent versus Thursday's close of 8.20/8.30 percent.

