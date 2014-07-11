European shares fall as ECB stands pat, banks drop
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade positive, the broader NSE index up 0.26 percent after Infosys April-June earnings beat estimates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.80 percent, as caution sets in ahead of the 150-billion-rupee ($2.49 billion) debt sale later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee little changed at 60.17/18 a dollar versus Thursday's close of 60.19/20, tracking strength in domestic shares. However, the dollar's gains against most other Asian currencies to limit the rise.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7.86 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1 bp at 8.37 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.90/8.95 percent versus Thursday's close of 8.20/8.30 percent.
Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks
