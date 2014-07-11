STOCKS

Indian shares fall, with the broader NSE index down 0.86 percent on profit-taking after the budget due to lack of major reforms and few details on fiscal deficit. Caution also prevails as most Asian shares fall.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 8.83 percent, as caution sets in ahead of the 150-billion-rupee ($2.49 billion) debt sale later in the day.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 60.10/11 a dollar versus Thursday's close of 60.19/20, as some selling seen by a large corporate firm.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 bps at 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate gains 2 bps to 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.50/8.55 percent versus Thursday's close of 8.20/8.30 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)