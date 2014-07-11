STOCKS

-----------------------

The BSE index ended down 1.37 percent posting its biggest weekly fall in 2-1/2 years and the broader NSE index closed 1.43 percent lower, as blue chips such as Reliance Industries were hit by a range of factors including profit-taking and disappointment over the budget's lack of specifics.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's government bonds ended steady but posted their worst weekly loss in three weeks as doubts persisted over whether the government would be able to meet the ambitious fiscal deficit and growth targets set in its budget. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.77 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 59.93/94 a dollar versus Thursday's close of 60.19/20, on dollar sales by a large corporate, but that was not enough to prevent its first weekly fall in three as markets reeled on disappointment over the lack of specifics in the federal budget.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed 3 bps higher at 7.88 percent while the 1-year rate ended 4 bps higher at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended higher at 8.95/9.00 percent versus Thursday's close of 8.20/8.30 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)