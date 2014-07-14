US STOCKS-Wall St moves higher as tech gains offset weak economic data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.27 pct; Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The broader NSE index 0.20 percent lower, falling further from a 2-1/2 year low hit on Friday on disappointment over the budget's lack of specifics.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.78 percent as investors await inflation data due later in the day for clues.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.98/99 a dollar versus Friday's close of 59.93/94, tracking weakness in the stock market on foreign investor sales.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp to 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.39 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.55/8.60 percent versus Friday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.27 pct; Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)