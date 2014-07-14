STOCKS

The broader NSE index 0.20 percent lower, falling further from a 2-1/2 year low hit on Friday on disappointment over the budget's lack of specifics.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.78 percent as investors await inflation data due later in the day for clues.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.98/99 a dollar versus Friday's close of 59.93/94, tracking weakness in the stock market on foreign investor sales.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp to 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.55/8.60 percent versus Friday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

