STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is down 0.4 percent and the broader NSE index 0.12 percent lower as sentiment was hit after overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 7.23 billion rupees ($120.60 million) on Friday, after buying $1.6 billion worth of shares in the six straight sessions to Thursday, provisional exchange data shows.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.80 percent after briefly losing 2 bps immediately after headline inflation came in below expectation. Traders await retail inflation data due after market hours for further clues.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.04/05 a dollar versus Friday's close of 59.93/94, tracking weakness in the stock market on foreign investor sales.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate gains 2 bps to 7.90 percent, while the one-year rate rises 1 bp to 8.41 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.60/8.65 percent versus Friday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)