US STOCKS-Wall St moves higher as tech gains offset weak economic data
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index ended down 0.07 percent, falling for a fifth consecutive session as foreign investors turned sellers, hitting blue-chips such as ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.78 percent as disappointment over the lack of specifics in the budget continued to hurt sentiment, though the fall in headline inflation rate was a small positive.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.07/08 a dollar versus Friday's close of 59.93/94, as domestic shares continued to reel after foreign investors turned sellers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed 3 bps higher at 7.91 percent, while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp higher at 8.41 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ended little changed at 8.90/8.95 percent versus Friday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
