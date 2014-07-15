STOCKS

-----------------------

The broader NSE index up 0.77 percent, as rate-sensitive stocks surge after June consumer inflation slowed to a low of 7.31 percent ahead of the central bank's policy review on Aug. 5.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.77 percent as the fall in consumer price inflation aids sentiment, but a rise in global crude oil prices seen limiting a sharper fall.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.16/17 a dollar versus Monday's close of 60.07/08, as the dollar trades stronger against the rupee's Asian peers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 7.89 percent, while the 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate lower at 8.30/8.35 percent versus Monday's close of 8.90/8.95 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)