STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares edge higher, with the broader NSE index trading up 0.42 percent as rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank surge. However, gains were limited as overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 5.58 billion rupees ($93 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.77 percent as the fall in consumer price inflation aids sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.08/09 a dollar versus Monday's close of 60.07/08, as the dollar trades stronger against the rupee's Asian peers. However, strength in domestic shares limit the fall.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate lower at 8.10/8.15 percent versus Monday's close of 8.90/8.95 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)