STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.89 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.97 percent higher, snapping a
five-day losing streak as rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI
Bank surged after consumer inflation in June slowed to the
lowest since the figures were published in January 2012.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at
8.74 percent after sentiment was lifted by the fall in June
consumer and wholesale inflation rates, while value buying was
also spotted.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.12/13 a
dollar versus Monday's close of 60.07/08, as dollar demand from
state-run banks for oil-and defence-related payments offset a
recovery in shares after a five-day losing streak.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 6 bps lower at 7.85
percent while the one-year rate ended down 3 bps at 8.38
percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended lower at 8.50/8.60 percent versus
Monday's close of 8.90/8.95 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)