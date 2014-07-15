STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.89 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.97 percent higher, snapping a five-day losing streak as rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank surged after consumer inflation in June slowed to the lowest since the figures were published in January 2012.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.74 percent after sentiment was lifted by the fall in June consumer and wholesale inflation rates, while value buying was also spotted.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.12/13 a dollar versus Monday's close of 60.07/08, as dollar demand from state-run banks for oil-and defence-related payments offset a recovery in shares after a five-day losing streak.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 6 bps lower at 7.85 percent while the one-year rate ended down 3 bps at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 8.50/8.60 percent versus Monday's close of 8.90/8.95 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)