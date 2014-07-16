STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.45 percent and the broader NSE index 0.25 percent higher, tracking gains in Asian peers and as banking stocks gain after the RBI guidelines under which banks would be exempted from reserve requirements when raising long-term bonds for infrastructure.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.72 percent, tracking falls in global crude oil prices.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.19/20 a dollar versus Tuesday's close of 60.12/13, as recent dollar buying from state-run banks continues.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp to 7.84 percent while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.36 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate lower at 8.30/8.35 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)