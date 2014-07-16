STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.45 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.25 percent higher, tracking gains in Asian peers and as
banking stocks gain after the RBI guidelines under which banks
would be exempted from reserve requirements when raising
long-term bonds for infrastructure.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.72 percent, tracking falls in global crude oil prices.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.19/20 a dollar
versus Tuesday's close of 60.12/13, as recent dollar buying from
state-run banks continues.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp to 7.84 percent
while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.36 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate lower at 8.30/8.35 percent versus
Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent.
