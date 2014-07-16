STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.39 percent and the broader NSE index 0.38 percent higher, as lenders such as State Bank of India and ICICI Bank gain after the central bank on Tuesday issued guidelines under which banks would be exempted from reserve requirements when raising long-term bonds for infrastructure.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.73 percent, but off the session low of 8.71 percent after trade deficit data for June came in slightly above market expectations.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading at 60.10/11 a dollar versus Tuesday's close of 60.12/13, tracking strength in stocks. However, dollar buying from state-run banks limits the rise.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate gains 1 bp to 7.86 percent while the one-year rate is steady at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.70/8.75 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)