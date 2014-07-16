STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.27 percent and the broader NSE index 1.30 percent higher, gaining for the second consecutive session, as lenders and infrastructure-related companies such as IDFC Ltd surged after the central bank exempted long-term bonds raised for the sector from reserve requirements.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.72 percent, as the fall in inflation continued to cheer but a slightly higher-than-expected trade deficit in June raised concerns about the current account balance at a time of uncertainty over global oil prices, pulling yields off lows.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended unchanged from Tuesday's close of 60.12/13, as the dollar strength overseas and greenback buying by state run banks were offset by gains in local shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 2 bps higher at 7.87 percent while the one-year rate ended up 1 bp at 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.10 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)