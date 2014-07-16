BRIEF-Precision Camshafts to invest in PCL (International) Holding BV
* Precision Camshafts - approved investment of upto 20,00,000 shares in paid up share capital of the PCL (International) HOLDING 8.V. in the Netherland
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.27 percent and the broader NSE index 1.30 percent higher, gaining for the second consecutive session, as lenders and infrastructure-related companies such as IDFC Ltd surged after the central bank exempted long-term bonds raised for the sector from reserve requirements.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.72 percent, as the fall in inflation continued to cheer but a slightly higher-than-expected trade deficit in June raised concerns about the current account balance at a time of uncertainty over global oil prices, pulling yields off lows.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended unchanged from Tuesday's close of 60.12/13, as the dollar strength overseas and greenback buying by state run banks were offset by gains in local shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 2 bps higher at 7.87 percent while the one-year rate ended up 1 bp at 8.39 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.10 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent.
* Says allotted NCDs aggregating to INR 450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: