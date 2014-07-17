STOCKS

Indian shares trade higher, with the broader NSE index up 0.15 percent, with gains lead by IT stocks ahead of Tata Consultancy Services results later in the day. However, the surge were capped by weak Asian shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.73 percent, as a rise in global crude oil prices hurt sentiment.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 60.16/17 compared with Wednesday's close of 60.12/13, as dollar demand from banks for oil and defence related payments counters gains in the local stockmarket.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp to 7.86 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent, versus Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)