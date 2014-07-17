STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade higher, with the broader NSE index up
0.15 percent, with gains lead by IT stocks ahead of Tata
Consultancy Services results later in the day. However, the
surge were capped by weak Asian shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at
8.73 percent, as a rise in global crude oil prices hurt
sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 60.16/17
compared with Wednesday's close of 60.12/13, as dollar demand
from banks for oil and defence related payments counters gains
in the local stockmarket.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp to 7.86
percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent, versus Wednesday's
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
