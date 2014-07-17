STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade higher, with the broader NSE index up 0.10 percent, lead by gains in defensive stocks from pharmaceutical and IT sectors on caution ahead of key earnings including Tata Consultancy Services.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.72 percent, in the absence of any fresh domestic triggers, but the uptick in global crude oil prices may hurt sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 60.14/15 compared with Wednesday's close of 60.12/13, as dollar demand from banks for oil and defence related payments counters gains in the local stockmarket.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate is also up 1 bp at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.30/8.35 percent, versus Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)