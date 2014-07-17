STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.04 percent and the
broader NSE index 0.21 percent higher, as lenders such as Kotak
Mahindra Bank extended gains on upbeat sentiment as the central
bank exempted long-term bonds for the infrastructure sector from
reserve requirements.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points
at 8.74 percent, after holding in a tight range in the absence
of any fresh domestic triggers but the rise in global crude oil
prices and cautiousness ahead of Friday's debt sale weighed.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.18/19
compared with Wednesday's close of 60.12/13, as dollar buying by
state-run banks and the rise in global oil prices kept the local
currency under pressure.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 2 bps higher at
7.89 percent while the one-year rate ended up 1 bp at 8.40
percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate was unchanged from Wednesday's close of
7.00/7.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)