STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent higher, as lenders such as Kotak Mahindra Bank extended gains on upbeat sentiment as the central bank exempted long-term bonds for the infrastructure sector from reserve requirements.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.74 percent, after holding in a tight range in the absence of any fresh domestic triggers but the rise in global crude oil prices and cautiousness ahead of Friday's debt sale weighed.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.18/19 compared with Wednesday's close of 60.12/13, as dollar buying by state-run banks and the rise in global oil prices kept the local currency under pressure.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 2 bps higher at 7.89 percent while the one-year rate ended up 1 bp at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate was unchanged from Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

