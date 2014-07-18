STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares slip, with the broader NSE index falling 0.31
percent on global risk aversion following an escalation of
violence in Gaza and the downing of a passenger plane at the
Ukraine-Russia border.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at
8.75 percent, on position cutting ahead of the 140-billion-rupee
debt sale later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.35/36 compared
with Thursday's close of 60.18/19 as sentiment for emerging
markets sours after news of a downed Malaysian airlines jet at
the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors into defensive assets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate gains 1 bp at 7.90 percent
while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.41 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.15/8.20 as against its
Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)