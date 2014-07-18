STOCKS

Indian shares slip, with the broader NSE index falling 0.31 percent on global risk aversion following an escalation of violence in Gaza and the downing of a passenger plane at the Ukraine-Russia border.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.75 percent, on position cutting ahead of the 140-billion-rupee debt sale later in the day.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.35/36 compared with Thursday's close of 60.18/19 as sentiment for emerging markets sours after news of a downed Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors into defensive assets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate gains 1 bp at 7.90 percent while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.41 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.15/8.20 as against its Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

