STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares edge higher, with the broader NSE index up
0.23 percent, on gains led by IT stocks after Tata Consultancy
Services first-quarter revenue marginally exceeded market
expectations.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at
8.75 percent, on position cutting ahead of the results of the
140-billion-rupee debt sale later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading at 60.26/27, off its
day's low of 60.46, tracking strength in domestic shares.
However, geo-political worries keep sentiment weak. Indian rupee
ended on Thursday at 60.18/19.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.89 percent
while the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.25/8.30 as against its
Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)