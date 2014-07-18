STOCKS

Indian shares edge higher, with the broader NSE index up 0.23 percent, on gains led by IT stocks after Tata Consultancy Services first-quarter revenue marginally exceeded market expectations.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.75 percent, on position cutting ahead of the results of the 140-billion-rupee debt sale later in the day.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading at 60.26/27, off its day's low of 60.46, tracking strength in domestic shares. However, geo-political worries keep sentiment weak. Indian rupee ended on Thursday at 60.18/19.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.89 percent while the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.25/8.30 as against its Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)