STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.31 percent higher and the broader NSE index also closed up 0.31 percent, gaining for a fourth consecutive session, after Tata Consultancy Services' better-than-expected earnings sparked a rally in IT stocks and offset global concerns about the downing of a Malaysian airliner in Ukraine.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.77 percent as investors sold debt amid the evolving global geo-political rout while some position cutting was also seen ahead of the weekend.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.28/29, from its Thursday close of 60.18/19, tracking lower emerging market assets after the downing of a Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors scurrying to defensive assets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended flat at 7.89 percent while the one-year rate also closed unchanged at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended unchanged at Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

