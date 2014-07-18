STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.31 percent higher and the
broader NSE index also closed up 0.31 percent, gaining for a
fourth consecutive session, after Tata Consultancy Services'
better-than-expected earnings sparked a rally in IT stocks and
offset global concerns about the downing of a Malaysian airliner
in Ukraine.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points
at 8.77 percent as investors sold debt amid the evolving global
geo-political rout while some position cutting was also seen
ahead of the weekend.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.28/29,
from its Thursday close of 60.18/19, tracking lower emerging
market assets after the downing of a Malaysian airlines jet at
the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors scurrying to defensive
assets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended flat at 7.89 percent
while the one-year rate also closed unchanged at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended unchanged at Thursday's close of
7.00/7.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)