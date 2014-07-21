AUTOSHOW-Kia Motors exec says to announce India car factory "soon"
SEOUL, April 19 South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp will announce a plan for its first factory in India "soon", vice chairman Lee Hyong-keun told reporters on Wednesday.
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index higher 0.7 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.64 percent, tracking gains in Asian peers while sentiment also boosted after Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's quarterly net profit topped market expectations.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.75 percent amid speculation the country could announce a tweaking of foreign institutional investment limits for debt to attract more overseas funds.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.20/21 against Friday's close of 60.28/29 as losses in the dollar versus other Asian units aid sentiment but further sharp rise unlikely due to importer demand.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 basis point to 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.39 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.40/8.45 percent against Friday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.