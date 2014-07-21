STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index higher 0.7 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.64 percent, tracking gains in Asian peers while sentiment also boosted after Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's quarterly net profit topped market expectations.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.75 percent amid speculation the country could announce a tweaking of foreign institutional investment limits for debt to attract more overseas funds.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.20/21 against Friday's close of 60.28/29 as losses in the dollar versus other Asian units aid sentiment but further sharp rise unlikely due to importer demand.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 basis point to 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.40/8.45 percent against Friday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

