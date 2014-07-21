STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade higher, with the broader NSE index up 0.36 percent, tracking gains in Asian peers while sentiment gets a boost after Reliance Industries Ltd's quarterly net profit tops market expectations.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.73 percent on news reports that the country could raise the amount foreign institutional investors can buy in government debt by tweaking sub-categories, while keeping the overall limit intact..

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.22/23 against Friday's close of 60.28/29 tracking gains in domestic shares and in other Asian currencies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 2 basis points to 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.90/9.00 percent against Friday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)