STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index rose 0.26 percent, as Reliance Industries rallied after its quarterly earnings beat estimates, while merger-related news led to gains in some companies such as Kotak Mahindra Bank.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 7 basis points at 8.70 percent, on news reports that the country could raise the amount foreign institutional investors can buy in government debt by tweaking some of the sub-categories, while keeping the overall limit intact.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at 60.30/31 against Friday's close of 60.28/29, holding in a tight range, with trading dominated by dollar sales from foreign banks but offset by solid demand for the greenback from oil companies and other importers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended higher at 9.00/9.05 percent compared with Friday's 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)