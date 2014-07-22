STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade higher, with the broader NSE index up
0.40 percent. Gains led by telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel
after the sector regulator issued guidelines for mobile phone
spectrum sharing between carriers that is seen benefiting the
bigger incumbents and as Idea cellular beats estimates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
8.69 percent, on expectations the new 10-year debt to be sold at
yields substantially below the current benchmark.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 60.20/21
against Monday's close of 60.30/31, tracking the dollar's losses
versus other Asian currencies with hopes of foreign fund inflows
into the local sharemarket continuing to cheer.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp at 7.87
percent, while the one-year rate 2 basis points lower at 8.38
percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate little changed at 8.95/9.00 percent as
against Monday's 9.00/9.05 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)