STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade higher, with the broader NSE index up 0.40 percent. Gains led by telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel after the sector regulator issued guidelines for mobile phone spectrum sharing between carriers that is seen benefiting the bigger incumbents and as Idea cellular beats estimates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.69 percent, on expectations the new 10-year debt to be sold at yields substantially below the current benchmark.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 60.20/21 against Monday's close of 60.30/31, tracking the dollar's losses versus other Asian currencies with hopes of foreign fund inflows into the local sharemarket continuing to cheer.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp at 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate 2 basis points lower at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate little changed at 8.95/9.00 percent as against Monday's 9.00/9.05 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)