STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade higher, with the broader NSE index up 0.85 percent. Gains led by stocks of telecoms companies such as Bharti Airtel on spectrum rules, while Reliance Industries surges for second consecutive day on better-than-expected earnings.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.69 percent, on expectations the new 10-year debt would be sold at yields substantially below the current benchmark.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 60.23/24 compared with Monday's close of 60.30/31, tracking gains in domestic stock markets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7.89 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate near four-month high at 8.95/9.00 percent against Monday's 9.00/9.05 percent, on liquidity tightening.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)