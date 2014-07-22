STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.21 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 1.1 percent higher, approaching their
record highs hit earlier this month after telecom stocks surged
following Idea Cellular's better-than-expected earnings while
stronger Asian shares also bolstered sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis
point at 8.69 percent, on expectation the new 10-year debt at
this week's auction will be sold at yields substantially below
the current benchmark, leading to a re-pricing of existing debt.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.24/25 compared
with Monday's close of 60.30/31, on dollar sales by custodian
banks acting on behalf of foreign funds, but broader gains were
capped by greenback demand from importers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp higher at 7.89
percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 9.00/9.05 percent, unchanged from
Monday's close.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)