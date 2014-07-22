STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.21 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.1 percent higher, approaching their record highs hit earlier this month after telecom stocks surged following Idea Cellular's better-than-expected earnings while stronger Asian shares also bolstered sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.69 percent, on expectation the new 10-year debt at this week's auction will be sold at yields substantially below the current benchmark, leading to a re-pricing of existing debt.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.24/25 compared with Monday's close of 60.30/31, on dollar sales by custodian banks acting on behalf of foreign funds, but broader gains were capped by greenback demand from importers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp higher at 7.89 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 9.00/9.05 percent, unchanged from Monday's close.

