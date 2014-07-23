STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade higher, with the broader NSE index
rising as much as 0.5 percent to a record high as
blue-chips such as ICICI Bank gain on continued foreign investor
buying while higher Asian shares also help sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.69 percent,
as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the
140 billion rupee debt sale on Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee gains to 60.17/18, compared
with Tuesday's close of 60.24/25, as Asian currencies trade
strong against dollar. However, importer demand to meet
month-end payment commitments will limit the rise.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate rises 2 bps to 7.91
percent, while the one-year rate also up 2 bps at 8.42 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate little changed at 8.90/9.00 against
Tuesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent.
----------------------
