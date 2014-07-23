STOCKS

Indian shares trade higher, with the broader NSE index rising as much as 0.5 percent to a record high as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank gain on continued foreign investor buying while higher Asian shares also help sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.69 percent, as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the 140 billion rupee debt sale on Friday.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee gains to 60.17/18, compared with Tuesday's close of 60.24/25, as Asian currencies trade strong against dollar. However, importer demand to meet month-end payment commitments will limit the rise.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate rises 2 bps to 7.91 percent, while the one-year rate also up 2 bps at 8.42 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate little changed at 8.90/9.00 against Tuesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)