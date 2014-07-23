STOCKS
-----------------------
The broader NSE index trading down 0.14 percent, after
hitting a record high earlier in the day, on profit-booking. NSE
equity futures trading at discounts to cash market also worry
traders.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.67 percent, as sentiment improves on expectation new 10-year
will be sold at lower yields on Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee gains to 60.13/14, compared
with Tuesday's close of 60.24/25, as Asian currencies trade
strong against dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate rises 1 bp to 7.90
percent, while the one-year rate also up 1 bp at 8.41 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate little changed at 8.90/8.95 against
Tuesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)