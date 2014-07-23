STOCKS

-----------------------

The broader NSE index trading down 0.14 percent, after hitting a record high earlier in the day, on profit-booking. NSE equity futures trading at discounts to cash market also worry traders.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.67 percent, as sentiment improves on expectation new 10-year will be sold at lower yields on Friday.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee gains to 60.13/14, compared with Tuesday's close of 60.24/25, as Asian currencies trade strong against dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate rises 1 bp to 7.90 percent, while the one-year rate also up 1 bp at 8.41 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate little changed at 8.90/8.95 against Tuesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)