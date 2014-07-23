STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.47 percent higher, not far from its record high, and the broader NSE index ended up 0.36 percent after marking an all-time high, led by technology stocks on continued buying by foreign investors on a positive earnings outlook, while firm Asian markets also helped sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.66 percent, as overseas investors were seen making fresh investments in sovereign debt, even as the market awaits an official announcement about a rejig in the limits for such investments.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.0925/1025, compared with Tuesday's close of 60.24/25, as continued foreign fund inflows into the domestic share and debt markets aided while gains in other Asian units also helped.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate unchanged at 9.00/9.05 percent as liquidity deficit is much higher than RBI's refinancing.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)