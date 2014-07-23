STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.47 percent higher, not far
from its record high, and the broader NSE index ended up 0.36
percent after marking an all-time high, led by technology stocks
on continued buying by foreign investors on a positive earnings
outlook, while firm Asian markets also helped sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis
points at 8.66 percent, as overseas investors were seen making
fresh investments in sovereign debt, even as the market awaits
an official announcement about a rejig in the limits for such
investments.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at
60.0925/1025, compared with Tuesday's close of 60.24/25, as
continued foreign fund inflows into the domestic share and debt
markets aided while gains in other Asian units also helped.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.88
percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate unchanged at 9.00/9.05 percent as
liquidity deficit is much higher than RBI's refinancing.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)