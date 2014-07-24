STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.12 percent after hitting record high in early trade and the broader NSE index down 0.13 percent as futures trade at discounts to cash market worry traders. Cairn India falls after announcing a $1.25 billion loan facility to parent group Vedanta Group.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.64 percent, on increase in foreign investors limit. However, rise in crude price may limit the fall.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading little changed 60.06/07, compared with Wednesday's close of 60.0925/1025, after hitting 59.98, its strongest level since July 14, tracking strength in stocks in early trade.

However, importer demand to meet month-end payment commitments will limit the rise.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate fall 1 bp at 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate unchanged at 9.00/9.05 percent.

