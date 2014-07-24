STOCKS

Indian shares trade lower, with the broader NSE index down 0.08 percent, on profit-taking and as traders are worried that futures trading at discounts to the cash market.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.64 percent, on tweak in FII debt limit.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 60.07/08, compared with Wednesday's close of 60.0925/1025, after hitting 59.98, its strongest level since July 14, tracking strength in stocks in early trade.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate lower at 8.70/8.80 percent against Wednesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)