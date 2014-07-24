BUZZ-India's Moil falls; govt to sell 10 pct stake
** Shares of manganese ore miner Moil Ltd fall as much as 3.9 pct to 368.00 rupees, lowest since Jan. 3
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade lower, with the broader NSE index down 0.08 percent, on profit-taking and as traders are worried that futures trading at discounts to the cash market.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.64 percent, on tweak in FII debt limit.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee little changed at 60.07/08, compared with Wednesday's close of 60.0925/1025, after hitting 59.98, its strongest level since July 14, tracking strength in stocks in early trade.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.70/8.80 percent against Wednesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent.
