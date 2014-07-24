STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.48 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.45 percent higher, marking record highs, after cabinet approval for a higher foreign direct investment limit in insurance and a rejig in foreign debt limits reinforced optimism about the government's reform agenda.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's old benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.65 percent, after foreign institutional investors were allowed to buy more sovereign debt but broader gains were capped amid caution ahead of the weekly debt auction and tight liquidity conditions.

The new 10-year bond ended at 8.36 percent in the when-issued market with 7 trades reported, according to data from Clearing Corporation of India Ltd.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.12/13, compared with Wednesday's close of 60.0925/1025, retreating from a more than one-week high hit earlier in the session on the back of month-end dollar demand from importers and possible intervention by the central bank.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended little changed at 9.00/9.10 percent against Wednesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)