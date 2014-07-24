STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.48 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.45 percent higher, marking record
highs, after cabinet approval for a higher foreign direct
investment limit in insurance and a rejig in foreign debt limits
reinforced optimism about the government's reform agenda.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's old benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis
point at 8.65 percent, after foreign institutional investors
were allowed to buy more sovereign debt but broader gains were
capped amid caution ahead of the weekly debt auction and tight
liquidity conditions.
The new 10-year bond ended at 8.36 percent in the
when-issued market with 7 trades reported, according to data
from Clearing Corporation of India Ltd.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.12/13,
compared with Wednesday's close of 60.0925/1025, retreating from
a more than one-week high hit earlier in the session on the back
of month-end dollar demand from importers and possible
intervention by the central bank.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.87
percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended little changed at 9.00/9.10 percent
against Wednesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)