GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade lower, with the broader NSE index down 0.17 percent, on profit-taking after hitting a record high on Thursday and in line with weak Asian shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's old benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.65 percent, ahead of a 140-billion-rupee debt sale, including 70 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.15/16, compared with Thursday's close of 60.12/13 on month-end import demand and weakness in domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate little changed at 9.00/9.05 percent compared with Thursday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent.
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.