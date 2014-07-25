STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade lower, with the broader NSE index down 0.17 percent, on profit-taking after hitting a record high on Thursday and in line with weak Asian shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's old benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.65 percent, ahead of a 140-billion-rupee debt sale, including 70 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.15/16, compared with Thursday's close of 60.12/13 on month-end import demand and weakness in domestic shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate little changed at 9.00/9.05 percent compared with Thursday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)