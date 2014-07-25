GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
STOCKS
Indian shares trade lower, with the broader NSE index down 0.87 percent, on profit-taking after they hit record highs on Thursday, and as technology stocks fall after Wipro Ltd's earnings missed estimates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.67 percent, ahead of a 140 billion rupee debt sale, including 70 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.09/10, compared with Thursday's close of 60.12/13 as some traders speculate custodian banks likely selling on behalf of Flipkart which is said to have raised $1 billion in funds recently. However, month-end dollar demand from oil companies offsets limit the rise.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.89 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1 bp at 8.41 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.80/8.85 percent compared with Thursday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent.
