GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.55 percent and the broader NSE index 0.51 percent lower, as investors took profits in blue-chips.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year 2023 bond yield ended 2 bps higher at 8.67 percent, compared with its previous close, as dealers prepared to shift to the new 10-year benchmark paper, while concerns remained about tight liquidity conditions.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended higher at 60.1025/1125, compared with Thursday's close of 60.12/13, as heavy dollar demand from importers to meet month-end commitments was offset by greenback sales from custodian banks, continuing a pattern of largely range-bound trading.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 2 bps at 7.89 percent, while the one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 8.40/8.45 percent compared with Thursday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.