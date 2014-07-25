STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.55 percent and the broader NSE index 0.51 percent lower, as investors took profits in blue-chips.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 2023 bond yield ended 2 bps higher at 8.67 percent, compared with its previous close, as dealers prepared to shift to the new 10-year benchmark paper, while concerns remained about tight liquidity conditions.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended higher at 60.1025/1125, compared with Thursday's close of 60.12/13, as heavy dollar demand from importers to meet month-end commitments was offset by greenback sales from custodian banks, continuing a pattern of largely range-bound trading.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 2 bps at 7.89 percent, while the one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended at 8.40/8.45 percent compared with Thursday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)