STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trading flat with the broader NSE index down 0.04 percent, as recent underperformers such as Tata Motors and Cairn India gain. However, caution remains ahead of key earnings due later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield gains 1 bp at 8.68 percent from previous close. The new 10-year bond sold on Friday up 2 bps at 8.41 percent. Traders await details of this week's debt auction after trading hours.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trade little changed at 60.09/10, compared with Friday's close of 60.1025/1125. However, dollar strength in Asian markets and month-end dollar demand from importers being countered by weaker shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp at 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.90/9.00 percent compared with Friday's close of 8.40/8.45 percent as liquidity remains tight.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)